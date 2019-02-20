Victim of fatal collision on Congress Road identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 58-year-old man was identified as the victim of a single-vehicle collision last night on Congress Road in Eastover.

Coroner Gary Watts said Jeffery Curtis Carter, was not wearing a seat-belt when the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Carter later died at Prisma Health Richland.

The incident is still under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol.