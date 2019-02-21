Gas leak along Garners Ferry Road expected to cause rush hour delays

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Motorists should expect delays on the commute home if they travel near Garner’s Ferry Road.

Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say it could take several hours to fix a gas leak in the 5500 block of the major stretch oh highway.

