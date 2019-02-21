Jussie Smollett taken into custody by Chicago police

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been arrested in Chicago for allegedly filing a false report of a crime, police said.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced via Twitter early Thursday morning that Smollett “is under arrest and in custody of detectives.” Authorities will hold a press briefing at 9 a.m. Central Time, according to Guglielmi.

The actor allegedly told Chicago police he was attacked in a possible hate crime last month, which investigators now believe to be untrue.

 

 

