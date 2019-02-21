Jussie Smollett taken into custody by Chicago police

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been arrested in Chicago for allegedly filing a false report of a crime, police said.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced via Twitter early Thursday morning that Smollett “is under arrest and in custody of detectives.” Authorities will hold a press briefing at 9 a.m. Central Time, according to Guglielmi.

The actor allegedly told Chicago police he was attacked in a possible hate crime last month, which investigators now believe to be untrue.

Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/LvBSYE2kVj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

Press Briefing: Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court. pic.twitter.com/9PSv8Ojec2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019