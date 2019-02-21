Shooting on Longcreek Drive leaves two injured: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a tweet by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department officers are on the scene of a shooting on Longcreek Drive.

Officials say two people have been shot.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest developments both on-air and online.

