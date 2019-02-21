Shooting on Longcreek Drive leaves two injured: RCSD
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a tweet by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department officers are on the scene of a shooting on Longcreek Drive.
Officials say two people have been shot.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest developments both on-air and online.
#RCSDInvestigates We are currently at the scene of a shooting incident at the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive where two victims were shot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/omIufsbBqv
— Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) February 21, 2019