Student at Crestwood High identified as victim of fatal crash in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 15-year-old Crestwood High School student has been identified as the victim of a fatal car accident Thursday morning.

Za’Mani Fulmore was reportedly en route to school when the incident occurred on West Brewington Road.

In a release, officials with the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy will be performed at The Medical University of South Carolina on February 22.