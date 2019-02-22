Bond hearing set for Irmo man accused of shooting woman while group rode in a car

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – An Irmo man will appear in bond court Friday after allegedly shooting a woman while they were riding in a car.

Joseph Randolph Henry, 28, is charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm during a violent crime.

The incident happened February 21.

Sheriff Jay Koon said Henry got out of the car after it stopped in the Fellowship Baptist Church parking lot and ran away.

Henry was one of four people in the car at the time of the shooting, including the victim, another passenger and a man who was driving, Koon said.

Henry’s scheduled to appear in bond court at 3 p.m. Friday.