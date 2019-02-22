Google eliminating controversial forced arbitration practice

(CNN) – Google is changing how it deals with employee disputes.

The tech giant is completely eliminating forced arbitration, the alternative legal system often used to settle matters out of court.

Google use to require workers to agree to not sue the company as a condition of their employment.

20,000 employees staged a walkout in November demanding the company do away with forced arbitration in cases involving sexual harassment claims.

Google says the new policy will take effect globally on March 21st.