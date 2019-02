R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse

Misconduct allegations against the rapper were made in "Surviving R. Kelly."







ABC News – Singer R. Kelly was charged Friday with 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse involving four minors, according to the Cook County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victims are between 13 and 16 years old, according to prosecutors.



