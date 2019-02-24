Health Study on heart attacks in women

CNN,

CNN–In a new health study, experts are surprised by  the results of the new study on young women and heart attacks.

Meredith Wood takes a closer look at the findings in this health minute.

Categories: Local News
Tags:
Share

Related

Growing debate: Protecting the ocean and Protectin...
New Research on the 5 senses in Children
Health: CDC on immunizations
Is an aspirin a day a good practice?

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android