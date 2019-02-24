Oscars 2019: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Green Book’ lead the way with multiple awards

The 2019 Academy Awards were one for the books, with stars like Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and Spike Lee taking home an Oscar.

Regina King won the Oscar for actress in a supporting role for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Mahershala Ali won his second Oscar for best supporting actor in “Green Book.”

Iconic director Spike Lee won his first Oscar for original screenplay for his work in “BlacKkKlansman.” Gaga took home her first award for her original song “Shallow,” which she also performed alongside “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper. Olivia Colman won best actress for “The Favourite,” beating out Glenn Close, who had seemed like a shoo-in heading into the show.

Overall, “Bohemian Rhapsody” lead the way with four wins, including Malek for actor in a leading role. “Black Panther,” “Roma” and “Green Book” have all won three awards each. The biggest award of the night, best picture, went to “Green Book.”

Here are your 2019 Oscar winners:

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book” (WINNER)

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” (WINNER)

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Lead Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (WINNER)

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Original Song

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther” by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG” by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice (WINNER)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Original Score

“BlacKkKlansman,” Terence Blanchard

“Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson (WINNER)

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Adapted Screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

“BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (WINNER)

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins

“A Star Is Born,” Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Original Screenplay

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

“First Reformed,” Paul Schrader

“Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (WINNER)

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice,” Adam McKay

Live Action Short Film

“Detainment,” Vincent Lambe

“Fauve,” Jeremy Comte

“Marguerite,” Marianne Farley

“Mother,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen

“Skin,” Guy Nattiv (WINNER)

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man” (WINNER)

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Documentary Short Subject

“Black Sheep,” Ed Perkins

“End Game,” Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

“Lifeboat,” Skye Fitzgerald

“A Night at the Garden,” Marshall Curry

“Period. End of Sentence.,” Rayka Zehtabchi (WINNER)

Animated Short

“Animal Behaviour,” Alison Snowden, David Fine

“Bao,” Domee Shi (WINNER)

“Late Afternoon,” Louise Bagnall

“One Small Step,” Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

“Weekends,” Trevor Jimenez

Animated Feature

“Incredibles 2,” Brad Bird

“Isle of Dogs,” Wes Anderson

“Mirai,” Mamoru Hosoda

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman (WINNER)

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” (WINNER)

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Film Editing

“BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman (WINNER)

“Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico) (WINNER)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Sound Mixing

“Black Panther,” Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali (WINNER)

“First Man,” Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

“Roma,” Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

“A Star Is Born,” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Sound Editing

“Black Panther,” Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst (WINNER)

“First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“A Quiet Place,” Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

“Roma,” Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

Cinematography

“Cold War,” Lukasz Zal

“The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan

“Never Look Away,” Caleb Deschanel

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón (WINNER)

“A Star Is Born,” Matthew Libatique

Production Design

“Black Panther,” Hannah Beachler (WINNER)

“First Man,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

“The Favourite,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

“Mary Poppins Returns,” John Myhre, Gordon Sim

“Roma,” Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enrı́quez

Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Mary Zophres

“Black Panther,” Ruth E. Carter (WINNER)

“The Favourite,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Alexandra Byrne

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Border,” Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

“Vice,” Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney (WINNER)

Documentary Feature

“Free Solo,” Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (WINNER)

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” RaMell Ross

“Minding the Gap,” Bing Liu

“Of Fathers and Sons,” Talal Derki

“RBG,” Betsy West, Julie Cohen

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (WINNER)

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”