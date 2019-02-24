R. Kelly fails to make bail. Child support, overdue rent among his many money problems

But Greenberg said his client “really doesn’t have any money at this point” due to “mismanagement,” “hangers-on” and “bad deals.”

He added Kelly would ultimately be able to come up with the required $100,000.

“He’s trying to get it together,” Greenberg said. “He doesn’t have it sitting in the bank.”

Illinois does not have bail bondsmen, Greenberg pointed out.

Singer owes thousands in unpaid child support

But Kelly’s money problems don’t stop with his bail.

According to court documents reviewed by CNN, Kelly owed more than $169,000 in unpaid child support to his ex-wife as of February 6.

The court ordered Kelly to make a monthly payment of $20,833 on January 8, 2009, but Kelly failed to show up to that hearing, per court documents.

To avoid being held in contempt of court, a judge ordered he pay $161,663 by March 6.

Greenberg told CNN his client “does not have to pay the child support before getting out.”

“The state is trying to make him do that, or they were,” Greenberg said, “but the judge said no.”

Singer also faced eviction from his studio

Kelly also risked eviction at his Chicago studio last month because he owes more than $166,000 in unpaid rent.

Court documents show a judge signed an eviction order in January. The documents show Robert Kelly needed to move out on or before January 21, but Kelly was still at the studio minutes before he turned himself in to police on Friday night.

The eviction process began in July 2018 when the landlord, Midwest Commercial Funding LLC, said Kelly defaulted on the lease by initially failing to pay more than $79,000 in rent. The back rent continued to pile up, and the judge finally signed off on an eviction.