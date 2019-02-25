Columbia man sentenced to 2 years for dog fighting and gun possession

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The US Attorney office announced the sentencing of a Columbia man who pled guilty to dog fighting and gun possession.

Tony Shuler, aka “T Rock”, 47, pled guilty in September to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, buying, possessing, transporting and receiving an animal for participation in an animal fighting venture.

Evidence presented in court showed that in April 2018, agents from the FBI Columbia Violent Gang Task Force and ASPCA executed a search warrant at Shuler’s home on Rockyview Drive in Columbia.

Agents were able to seize 13 bull-type dogs, over $11,000 in cash and dog fighting paraphernalia, including a treadmill, anabolic steroids and medications.

Agents also seized a loaded SAR 9mm pistol, 2 boxes of .22 caliber ammunition, a box of .45 caliber ammunition, and several shotgun shells.

Shuler was previously convicted of numerous felony offenses including assault and battery with intent to kill, burglary, and aggravated robbery.

Shuler’s attorney urged the judge to impose a probationary sentence. After hearing both parties, sentenced him 21 months in prison, to be followed by a year of supervised release.

The Court ordered, as a condition of his supervised release, that Shuler be banned from owning or possessing any dog. Shuler was also ordered to pay $10,465 in restitution, to cover costs associated with the care and disposition of the seized dogs.