Plane lands into Florida home trapping girl in wall of her bedroom

ABC News,

Polk Co., Fl (ABC News) — A young girl is lucky to be alive after a plane came crashing down into her Florida home, more specifically nose first into the bedroom she was in at the time. The pilot of the small plane was killed and now  Federal investigators are still investigating the crash, only saying the plane lost power and the pilot was very experienced.

ABC News Steve Osunsami has more on the rescue and the 911 call that you have to hear to believe.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News
Tags: ,
