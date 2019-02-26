ABC NEWS – House Democrats will vote Tuesday to terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency proclamation to build the border wall, presenting their opening salvo in a battle that’s expected to drag into the next presidential campaign, both in the courts and on Capitol Hill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Monday evening at the Capitol that Trump’s “power grab usurps” the legislative branch’s constitutional responsibilities and “fundamentally violates the balance of power envisioned by our founders.”

“We would be delinquent in our duties if we did not resist, if we did not fight back to overturn the President’s declaration. To not do that would be to abandon our own responsibilities. We do not intend to do that,” said Pelosi, D-Calif. “What the President is saying about the border is mythology. It’s not reality, but this is not about the wall. Whatever you think about the wall, think about the Constitution of the United States.”

Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border on Feb. 15, taking executive action to obtain billions of dollars for his border wall on top of $1.4 billion Congress sent him earlier this month for border fencing.

“We do have an emergency,” Trump told a gathering of governors at the White House on Monday. “We have an emergency of people pouring into our country that we don’t want — criminals, smugglers. We have drugs pouring into our country. We can’t have it.”

Democrats still aren’t buying it.

“There is no crisis at the border,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., insisted. “The issue [Tuesday] will be whether there is a crisis of our constitutional adherence, whether there is a crisis because there is a lack of conscience and courage among the members of the House of Representatives and subsequently the United States Senate to stand up for what the Founding Fathers wanted. They did not want King George.”

The resolution to terminate the national emergency is expected to pass the House before the Senate considers the measure in the coming weeks.

The showdown sets up a potential presidential veto if the measure clears both chambers. So far there doesn’t seem to be enough support on Capitol Hill — two-thirds majorities in both chambers — to override a veto.

Just one House Republican — Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan — has co-sponsored the resolution of termination, while only a handful of Senate Republicans have expressed concern over the president’s use of executive action to divert money to pay for the wall.

The same congressional Republicans who joined me in blasting Pres. Obama’s executive overreach now cry out for a king to usurp legislative powers. If your faithfulness to the Constitution depends on which party controls the White House, then you are not faithful to it. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 23, 2019

In a Washington Post op-ed, North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis announced he would vote with Democrats and support a joint resolution of disapproval to terminate the president’s emergency declaration.

“As a U.S. senator, I cannot justify providing the executive with more ways to bypass Congress. As a conservative, I cannot endorse a precedent that I know future left-wing presidents will exploit to advance radical policies that will erode economic and individual freedoms,” Tillis noted. “These are the reasons I would vote in favor of the resolution disapproving of the president’s national-emergency declaration, if and when it comes before the Senate.”