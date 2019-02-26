Teen charged in high school stabbing incident

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a 15 year old detained following a stabbing incident Monday at AC Flora High School is charged with attempted murder.

Lott says the suspect, whose name was not released, is being held in the juvenile wing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators say that the incident stemmed from an on-going dispute between the teen and a 17 year old student.

Deputies say the 17 year old was taken to a nearby hospital where she is in serious condition.