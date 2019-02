RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are searching for a woman accused of grand larceny.

Investigators say Tiffany Echevarria is also wanted for forgery and obtaining signature or property under false pretenses.

According to authorities, Echevarria is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds.

If you know her whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.