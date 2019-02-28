“No Deal” between U.S. and North Korea after second summit

President Donald Trump and North Korea‘s Kim Jong Un concluded their second summit in Vietnam in an apparent stalemate, with Trump announcing U.S. negotiators walked away over North Korea’s insistence that it relax some sanctions before full dismantlement of the country’s nuclear program.

Trump and Kim met at the historic Metropole Hotel in downtown Hanoi, which is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, after a brief one-on-one meeting Wednesday and an hour and a half-long dinner with their top aides, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Trump touted the two days of meetings as “productive” and downplayed any deterioration in his personal rapport with the young leader, who he said committed to not carry out any further nuclear or missile tests as negotiations continued.

“You always have to be prepared to walk,” Trump said at a press conference. “I could have 100 percent signed something today. We actually had papers ready to be signed, but it was not appropriate. I would rather do it right. I would rather do it right than fast.”

As he prepares to return to major political headwinds back in Washington, Trump dismissed the bombshell testimony of his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘fake’ and attacked Democrats for holding the hearing while he was seeking a nuclear agreement.