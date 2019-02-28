‘Person of interest’ still at-large in hammer, gun death of Orangeburg man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Marshals office are joining the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in the search for a South Carolina teen wanted in questioning of the brutal death of a man earlier this month.

U.S. Marshals believe Tyekiva Harvin as known as Paris Miller or Ty is possibly in the Myrtle Beach area.

She described as being 5’02” tall and weighs 204 pounds.

If you have any information as to where she might be, you’re urged to call 803-533-5907.