Television Traffic Assistant

DUTIES INCLUDE:

Handling traffic department continuity responsibilities and assisting with the production of television broadcast logs. You will work closely with our dynamic sales team and advertisers. This position will include front desk responsibilities, answering phone, greeting guests, customer service and back up to accounting.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Advanced computer skills required including Microsoft Word and Excel. Knowledge of Wide Orbit traffic system is a plus. Must be detail oriented, handle multiple priorities, posses excellent communications skills and able to work under tight daily deadlines. Must be a team player across all departments. Must be able to work without supervision and prioritize projects. We are seeking a professional with the desire to learn the television broadcast industry.

Qualified applicants send resumes to:

gwhite@abccolumbia.com and mwhite@abccolumbia.com

Or fax to 803-691-4012

Gwen White

Traffic Supervisor

WOLO TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

Feb. 28, 2019

EOE

