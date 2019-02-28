VA First Lady under fire after handing out cotton during Mansion tour

Richmond, VA (ABC News) — Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam is under fire after she reportedly handed out cotton during a Mansion tour. According to reports, Northam asked students to “imagine what it was like being enslaved.”. Some say however she was singling out African American students, something the First Lady denies releasing a statement saying” I regret that I have offended anyone”.

This after her husband, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was accused of wearing black face in an old year book photo.

ABC’s Stephanie Ramos has more.