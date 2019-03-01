Man struck in the head with an axe, suspect in custody

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A party on Forest Avenue became a crime scene after deputies say a man attacked another man with an axe.

Alex Riley, 45, is charged with attempted murder after striking the 36-year-old victim in the head.

Riley was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The victim remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Riley turned himself in to authorities on February 28.

He is being held 2019 at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.