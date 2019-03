More than 1,000 TSA employees still owed back pay from shutdown

(CNN) – More than 1,000 TSA workers are reportedly still owed back-pay from the government-shutdown.

CNN reports, it appears TSA’s efforts to partially-pay workers during the shutdown messed up the payroll system.

Some workers got partial-paychecks to help keep them on the job.

A transcript of a TSA conference call Wednesday reveals that the agency is working to fix the system.