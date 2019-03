COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Not so lucky.

Officials with the Five Points Planning Committee announced Friday that Gregory Electric’s Official Kick-Off to St. Patrick’s Day has been postponed.

The chance of rain is significant on Sunday.

Organizers say the event was scheduled from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Five Points fountain.

The event will be rescheduled and a new date will announced in the coming days.