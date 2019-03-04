Orangeburg man charged with sexual assaulting former girlfriend, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies charged an Orangeburg man with sexual assault after a woman reported the incident last week.

Austin Lorick, 22, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to the Regional Medical Center on Feb. 25 after a woman said she was a victim of a sexual assault.

The victim said the incident happened two days earlier after she and Lorick, a former boyfriend from several years previous, had been hanging out and having drinks at a local bar before going to a private party.

The victim determined she had too much to drink and relied on the former boyfriend to drive her from the party. She felt comfortable enough to stay at his residence, she said.

However, at some point, she awoke to discover some of her clothing missing and Lorick touching her in an inappropriate manner.

She told the male to stop, but he continued to the point of sexual battery. When she attempted to fight the subject, he pinned her down.

Lorick then fell asleep, she said, allowing her a chance to call a relative to pick her up.

The victim said she didn’t call law enforcement earlier out of fear and embarrassment.

During hearing on Monday, bond was denied on Lorick.

Lorick faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted of either charge.