Biggest Mega Millions jackpot winner is all the buzz

Simpsonville, SC (CNN) —- Now that the highest paid winner for a single player has come forward after 4 months to claim their $1.5 billion dollar prize, no one can stop talking about the mind boggling winnings. Including the business that sold the ticket, and other residents who are now trying their own hand a fortune.

Joe Ripley reports on the buzz in the upstate.