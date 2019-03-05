Suspect in LivePD car chase captured

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect wanted for leading authorities on a car chase during a live television broadcast is behind bars.

Jose Ortiz, 28, is charged with third degree driving under suspension, habitual offender and failure to stop for blue lights.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 2, during a live taping of A&E’s LIVE PD.

During Saturday’s episode, investigators say Master Deputy Chris Blanding was on patrol in Richland County when he observed a vehicle with smoking brakes.

MD Blanding initiated a traffic stop for the reckless driving and it is at the point investigators say Ortiz led Blanding on a car chase.