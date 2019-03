4 Bamberg County buildings burned from massive fire overnight

BAMBERG, S.C. (WOLO/WCIV) – Bamberg County Fire Department says at least 4 buildings have been damaged due to an overnight fire.

Our sister station WCIV in Charleston spoke to officials who say the fire happened on Main Street around 10 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.

Bamberg County fire. Courtesy: WCIV/Bradley Smith

