Charleston man who attacked mother and kidnapped her 4 year old is sentenced to life

Charleston, SC (AP) — A man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four year old girl will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Tuesday a Federal Judge in Charleston sentenced Thomas Evans to three life sentences.
The Judge also called Evans, a soulless sorry excuse for a human being.
in February of last year, Evans followed the girl and her mother to their Johns Island ome before attacking the woman and kidnapping the little girl.

Authorities say the the child was able to escape after Evans drove her to Alabama where they were discovered in a car parked off the road in a nearby wooded area. He was later arrested in Mississippi.
following Tuesday’s  sentence, the girl’s mother thanked the Charleston community.

