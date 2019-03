‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

The heartbreaking news was announced on YouTube.

Legendary “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek shared the news on YouTube, telling his fans, “I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base.”

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he added. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done.”

The 78-year-old has been the host of “Jeopardy” since 1984 and is currently in his 35th season fronting the popular quiz show.

He took the job at “Jeopardy” after almost two decades hosting other game shows in his native Canada and in the U.S. with programs like “Jackpot,” “High Rollers” and “The $128,000 Question.”

Trebek took a leave of absence from the show last year after he underwent brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, which is blood clots on the brain.