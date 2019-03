FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres Police say a body was found near a creek on Lakeshore Drive Wednesday.

Investigators say the body was discovered at 1:45 p.m. on 5516 Lakeshore Drive behind the Forest Lake Place Condos.

Authorities say they found an unidentified 70-year-old female’s body near the creek.

Officers say foul play is not expected.

Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.