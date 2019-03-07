*UPDATE* Lexington Police emergency system and internet is restored

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Services are now restored after an hours long outage of Lexington Police Departments emergency system.

According to an earlier post on Twitter, Lexington County Police say their emergency system and internet was down.

