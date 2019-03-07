*UPDATE* Lexington Police emergency system and internet is restored

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Services are now restored after an hours long outage of Lexington Police Departments emergency system.

***UPDATE***

Town of Lexington is up and running. All phones and internet are functioning properly. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/3OBulVJaaD — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 7, 2019

According to an earlier post on Twitter, Lexington County Police say their emergency system and internet was down.

***ALERT*** Due to technical issues at the Town of Lexington, our phone system and internet are currently out of service. For emergencies, please contact Lexington County Communications at 803-785-2521 to report a crime and/or incident. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/B0Ymv6Trun — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 7, 2019