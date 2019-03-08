AG: Swansea man possessed multiple files of child porn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Swansea man is charged with nine counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he was caught with multiple images of child pornography.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Christopher Dale Baldwin, 36 by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Baldwin was arrested on March 5 and could face up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.