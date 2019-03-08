Solicitor: Lexington man sentenced to 30 years after sexually assaulting two children

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting two minor children on multiple occasions, according to Eleventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

Kevan D. Parker, 39, pled guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st and 2nd degree.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard stated, “This sentence is only possible because of the strength and bravery of the two young survivors in this case. This sex offender is now behind bars and out of our community. We are grateful to see justice served today.”

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation in May 2017 after receiving a report of sexual assaults committed against the young victims, who were ages 10 and 13 at the time.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Parker’s home and recovered evidence described by one of the victims.

On June 2017, during an interview with investigators, Parker waived his rights and provided a written statement in his own handwriting.

In the statement, Parker admitted to committing a series of sexual assaults against both children.

During the sentencing hearing, both victims were present in court. The older victim described the long term emotional impact of the assaults.

She stated, “I can’t sleep at night due to the violent nightmares. I fear falling asleep. I fear that I will be forever haunted by the crimes and deeds this monster has done.”

Parker’s trial was scheduled to begin next week on March 11th.

In a turn of events, Parker opted to plead guilty to sexually assaulting both children instead of proceeding with a jury trial.