Thai cave boys to sign deal with Netflix

(CNN) – One of the biggest stories of last summer was that of a Thai soccer team that got trapped in a cave for more than two weeks.

Now Netflix wants that team to sign a deal with them.

The media service provider wants to tell the story of the twelve boys and their coach who were trapped for 18-days before getting rescued by navy seals.

The team and the coach say they will donate 15-percent of all the money made on the deal to Thai Governmental Disaster Mitigation Offices.