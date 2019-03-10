Ethiopian Airlines plane to Nairobi, Kenya, crashes, killing all 157 people on board

The Associated Press reported that at least one American was on board.

An Ethiopian Airlines with 157 people on board crashed Sunday just minutes after taking off from Ethiopia’s capital, according to the airline and reports.

Everyone on board was presumed dead, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement. The country’s state broadcaster said all of the passengers perished in the crash, according to the Associated Press.

“At this time search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties,” the airline said.

Flight ET302 took off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa at 8:38 a.m. local time, the company said. Its destination was Nairobi, Kenya, according to the airline.

It lost contact six minutes later, according to the airline’s statement.

There were believed to be 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board, the airline said. However, it said it was “confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight.”

The AP reported that there were 32 Kenyans and nine Ethiopians on board, and at least one American — among eight people from the United States, China and Italy — was on the plane. There were also seven passengers each from France and Britain; six from Egypt; five from the Netherlands; and four each from India and Slovenia, the AP reported.

