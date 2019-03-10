Jenny from the Block gets a brand new rock, as A-Rod pops the question

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

The power couple made it official while on a beach vacation, with A-Rod breaking the news on .

“She said yes,” he wrote alongside a picture of a massive diamond ring on his new fiancée’s extended hand.

J.Lo posted the same shot on her Instagram account for her 88 million followers to see.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018, in New York City.

The actress and retired New York Yankees legend began dating last winter and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala later that year. They seem to have been inseparable ever since.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple opened up about their relationship in a Vanity Fair cover story back in December 2017, with Rodriguez referring to Lopez and himself as “twins.”

“We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things,” he added. Lopez went on to describe their deep connection. “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” she stated.

(Jackson Lee/Getty Images) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York City.

The duo is known for making public appearances together and posting sweet messages about their love. Most recently, A-Rod accompanied his girlfriend down the red carpets at this year’s Academy Awards and and Grammys.

“Wedding planning” is just one more item the busy couple must add to their to-do lists. Lopez, who announced a new concert tour in February, is set to star in and executive-produce an upcoming film for HBO, while Rodriguez serves as a sports broadcaster for both ESPN and Fox.

This would be the singer’s fourth marriage. She has two children from her most recent marriage to Marc Anthony.

Alex Rodriguez has two children as well with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis.