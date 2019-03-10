The 10 reasons for Bad Breath: health minute Mar 10, 2019 7:28 AM EDT CNN, CNN–If you’re one of millions who suffer from chronic bad breath, you could be making things worse. Meredith Wood has more on the top 10 reasons for bad breath. Categories: Local News Tags: Health minute ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Tips on how to soothe a sore throat this time of y... Ultra Processesed foods may shorten life span, say... How to break bad habits: Health Minute Health Study on heart attacks in women