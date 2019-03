After second deadly crash, concerns arise with the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX plane

(ABC NEWS) – There are concerns tonight for a company with a huge presence in South Carolina.

The Boeing Aircraft Company says it has no reason to pull a popular aircraft from the skies – the reaction coming after a second new Boeing 737 plane crashed in five months.

This time, 158 people died shortly after takeoff in east Africa nation of Ethopia.

ABC News Will Reeve reports.