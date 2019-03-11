Two Saluda County sex offenders convicted of abusing children in unrelated cases

Provided/Gustavo Rodriguez Diaz, 40

Provided/Charles Gable Isdell, II,



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor announced the arrests of two sex offenders from Saluda County for alleged assaults of minors in unrelated cases.

According to Solicitor Rick Hubbard Charles Gable Isdell, II was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his 2017 crimes against two victims who were 14-years-old at the time.

Gustavo Rodriguez Diaz, 40 was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his 2016 crime against a then 9-year-old child, Hubbard said.

Diaz allegedly abused the victim who Hubbard said was a witness to another incident on multiple occasions.

Both men are being held at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.