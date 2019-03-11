Search for Eastover shooting suspect ends as suspect remains at-large

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that the active search for the suspect involved in a weekend shooting in Eastover has ended.

The department told the media that the investigation to identify the suspect is still open.

Deputies say they are looking for a black male, approximately 6 foot tall, weighing around 165 pounds, slim build, with short hair.

Deputies say the suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The suspect was reportedly driving a stolen motorcycle driving at the time of the traffic stop.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

