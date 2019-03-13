Alex Trebek returns to work week after revealing cancer diagnosis

ABC News,

Hollywood, CA (ABC) — “Jeopardy!” host, Alex Trebek is back on set and back to work.
This after revealing he has stage four pancreatic cancer last week.

Tuesday was the first scheduled production day since the announcement, and Trebek was ready to host.
last week in his message to the public about his cancer diagnosis, Trebek promised he would keep working and keep fighting.

Last fall, the game show host extended his contract through 20-22.

