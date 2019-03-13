CPD still investigating hit and run collision with a pedestrian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Chief announced that the Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

On March 11, the incident occurred at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Cushman Drive.

As a result, the 25-year old male victim continues to receive medical attention for serious injuries to include head and internal trauma and broken bones.

The initial investigation indicates that around 8:30 p.m., the pedestrian was traveling eastbound on Two Notch when a vehicle disregarded a steady red traffic signal and struck the victim.

The driver continued traveling after the collision and did not stop to render aid to the victim.

The vehicle was described as possibly a red newer model Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows.