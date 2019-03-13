Governor says possible move of Panthers corporate office is “a very big deal” as owner considers relocation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Carolina Panthers might just live out the team’s motto: “One team. Two states.”

Governor Henry McMaster just concluded a press conference at the State House following his meeting with Panthers owner David Tepper.

The meeting with other SC lawmakers was held at the Governor’s Mansion.

We’ll have more on this developing story on the news at noon and online.

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More