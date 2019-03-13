Officials: 2 attackers kill 6, themselves at Brazil school

A woman uses her cell phone as she waits for news outside the Raul Brasil State School in Suzano, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The state government of Sao Paulo said two teenagers, armed with guns and wearing hoods, entered the school and began shooting at students. They then killed themselves, according to the statement. (Mauricio Sumiya/Futura Press via AP)
A man comforts a woman at the Raul Brasil State School in Suzano, Brazil, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The state government of Sao Paulo said two teenagers, armed with guns and wearing hoods, entered the school and began shooting at students. They then killed themselves, according to the statement. (Mauricio Sumiya/Futura Press via AP)
Police officers guard the entrance of the Raul Brasil State School in Suzano, Brazil, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The state government of Sao Paulo said two teenagers, armed with guns and wearing hoods, entered the school and began shooting at students. They then killed themselves, according to the statement. (Mauricio Sumiya/Futura Press via AP)