Social media sites crash for hours worldwide Wednesday

(CNN) — If you were trying to get on Facebook , Messenger or Instagram for a majority of the day but found yourself getting an “error” message, you were not alone. Representatives for the networking sites say they are unsure as to what as caused the outage that left users unable to access or even log into the network sites.

The outages started around noon Wednesday, and lasted or hours reportedly becoming one of the longest on record for the social networking giant. Some confused about what was going on began going to a third site, Twitter, which is up and running creating a thread using the now top trending hashtags #Facebookdown.

Service has been repaired to most users, but some outages are still being reported in some places.