Man sexually assaulted teen at home in Sumter, deputies say

Quintara Hatten,

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is being charged with sexually assaulting a teen at his Sumter home, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Un-Han Kim, 36, is being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.

The warrant stated Kim engaged in sexual battery by digitally penetrating a 15-year old female on and between February 1 and June 20 of 2018, at his residence.

The victim provided a statement to law enforcement implicating Kim.

Categories: Local News, News, Sumter
Share

Related

Senate votes to block Trump’s emergency decl...
Dash cam video catches dramatic shoot-out between ...
Charleston jogger reportedly beaten for smiling, w...
Alex Trebek sends fans heartfelt thank you first d...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android