Man sexually assaulted teen at home in Sumter, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is being charged with sexually assaulting a teen at his Sumter home, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Un-Han Kim, 36, is being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.

The warrant stated Kim engaged in sexual battery by digitally penetrating a 15-year old female on and between February 1 and June 20 of 2018, at his residence.

The victim provided a statement to law enforcement implicating Kim.