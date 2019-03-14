Senate votes to block Trump’s emergency declaration

(ABC NEWS) – The Republican-led Senate dealing President Donald Trump there’s a big blow — blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border.

The vote now forces Trump to use a veto to protect his Presidential campaign’s *build the wall* mantra over objections from his own party.

ABC News Serena Marshall has more.

————–

Senator Lindsey Graham released this statement following today’s vote saying: “There is an emergency at our southern border. Military construction funds can be used by President Trump to create barriers to protect our nation from the scourge of illegal immigration. I believe the president is on sound legal ground. While i respect those who disagree, it is time to build the wall.”