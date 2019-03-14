Several types of Butterball turkey products recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Butterball recall, USDA

Butterball recall, USDA

Butterball recall, USDA

Butterball recall, USDA

Courtesy of USDA



Butterball recall, USDA











COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Butterball LLC, is recalling 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to possible salmonella contamination that’s according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Recall includes both 48 ounce plastic wrapped trays and and 16 ounce wrapped trays and include “Food Lion” and “Kroger” brands, and/ or “Butterball Everyday fresh ground turkey” .

Products were shipped to institutional and retail locations world wide.

Foods contaminated with salmonella could result in diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after consumption.

The products will be labeled to be produced on July 7, 2019, the FSIS is concerned that there may be people who have frozen turkey in their freezers.

If you think you may be at risk notify a medical expert immediately, you are also urged to either throw the product away or return the product to the establishment in which it was purchased.

For more details on which items are included in there recall, click here.