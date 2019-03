Latest: Security at US mosques increases after deadly New Zealand attack

(ABC NEWS) – Security at mosques all across the US is heightened today following a deadly terror attack in New Zealand.

At least 49 people were killed and 48 others were rushed to the hospital after police say a gunman attacked two mosques while hundreds of Muslims were praying.

Authorities say four people have been detained, but one of them has already been released.

