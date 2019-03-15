Richland deputies search for brothers accused in recent shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public can help them locate a pair of brothers accused in a recent shooting. Authorities say the incident happened March 10 around 11 PM when deputies were call to the 100 block of Manorwood Court for reports of shots fired.
Deputies say they used vehicle descriptions given by dispatch, and were able to initiate a traffic stop on a light in color, Dodge Durango deputies say had a fresh bullet hole. The driver of the vehicle, authorities say intially identified himself as Kamron Gibson-Brown was visibly upset. During the traffic stop, the brother of the driver arrived on the scene told officials he had been shot in his lower body and was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Deputies were able to determine the driver of the vehicle to be 24 year oild Karlos Gibson-Brown. and the brother claiming to be injured at 21 year old Kamron Gibson-Brown who was transported to the hospital. After a further search of the car, deputies say the discovered a loaded firearm that was turned into evidence.
Karlos Gibson-Brown is facing charges of false information, driving under suspension, unlawful carry of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His brother, Kamron Gibson Brown is facing a charge for breach of peace.
If you know where either of these brothers are or have information that can help in the case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.