Richland deputies search for brothers accused in recent shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public can help them locate a pair of brothers accused in a recent shooting. Authorities say the incident happened March 10 around 11 PM when deputies were call to the 100 block of Manorwood Court for reports of shots fired.

Deputies say they used vehicle descriptions given by dispatch, and were able to initiate a traffic stop on a light in color, Dodge Durango deputies say had a fresh bullet hole. The driver of the vehicle, authorities say intially identified himself as Kamron Gibson-Brown was visibly upset. During the traffic stop, the brother of the driver arrived on the scene told officials he had been shot in his lower body and was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.